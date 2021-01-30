Austria violates 96 foreigners’ Corona isolation rules

The Austrian police have caught 96 foreigners from Europe violating the rules related to the Corona pandemic regarding entry into Austria and the national general isolation, at the St. Anton am Arlberg ski resort.

The mayor of Saint Anton, one of the most prominent resorts in Austria, said this week that dozens of young tourists from Europe came to his city recently and circumvented the general isolation rules, which keep the ski lifts open to tourists without hotels.

And the police force in the western province of Tyrol said, in a statement on Friday evening, that “those who are from Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Romania, Germany, Australia, Ireland and Poland have been examined and fined.”

The statement added that the operation was carried out on Friday evening by 15 officers, and that those found violating the rules will bear fines of up to 2,180 euros (2,650 dollars).

Austria, a country with a population of less than nine million, has recorded 413,208 cases of coronavirus and 7,703 deaths so far. The rates of daily infection with the virus have decreased to nearly 1,500 cases compared to their rates at the peak of the outbreak at more than 9,000 cases in November, but these rates are now declining slowly.

The country is currently imposing its third lockdown since December 26, with the closure of stores offering non-essential goods. It imposed tighter restrictions on entry to the country from December 19 to January 10 to keep skiing fans away, prompting travelers from nearly all European countries to quarantine.

The police did not specify exactly what violations they committed, but they said that they violated the general isolation procedures and immigration rules, in addition to the law registering the addresses in which they reside.