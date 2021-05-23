The Austrian Foreign Ministry has called for an independent international investigation after the Ryanair landing incident in Minsk, writes TASS…

Representatives of the Foreign Ministry insist that the detained creator of the Nexta Telegram channel Roman Protasevich, who was among the 123 passengers of the plane, should be released.

The incident was also reacted in Germany. In particular, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Miguel Berger on his account page in Twitter stated that Berlin wants to immediately receive an explanation regarding the situation with the unplanned stop of the Ryanair flight and the detention of Protasevich. “We need an immediate explanation from the government of Belarus regarding the redirection of Ryanair’s intra-EU flight to Minsk and the alleged detention of the journalist,” he wrote.

On May 23, a Ryanair plane en route from Athens to Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk after reports of mines. Roman Protasevich, who was on board, was detained. He could face the death penalty.

Project Nexta covered protests against the presidential elections in Belarus in August 2020, it was recognized as a foreign extremist organization and banned, and its creators Stepan Putilo and Roman Protasevich are included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. They are accused of organizing mass riots, as well as actions aimed at “inciting social enmity” against government officials and security officials of the country.