Due to the weather conditions, there were several avalanches in Tyrol on Friday. At least five people were killed.

Update from February 4, 9:15 p.m.: After the avalanche accident with five fatalities on Friday, the head of the Tyrolean avalanche warning service, Rudi Mair, reacted with incomprehension to the behavior of winter sports enthusiasts. “It makes me sad, but I’m also shocked and angry that all the warnings are useless,” Mair told the German Press Agency. The authority had also pointed out the critical conditions that had arisen as a result of the fresh snow for days. Ski touring and off-piste descents currently require a lot of experience in assessing the avalanche danger.

According to official information, Friday was the day with the most avalanches in winter. Over 60 slabs of snow had come loose nationwide. The avalanche warning service had proclaimed avalanche warning level three out of five for all of Tyrol and warned of “considerable” danger.

Tyrol: avalanche on Friday – the number of fatalities rises to five

Update from February 4th, 5.30 p.m.: The person who was still missing after the avalanche in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday could only be rescued dead from the snow masses by the mountain rescue team. This increases the number of fatalities in the accident near the Swiss border to five, as the local police confirmed in the afternoon. Another person was flown to a Swiss hospital with injuries.

Initially, the rescue workers had only confirmed four fatalities, but suspected another person under the avalanche.

Avalanche in Tyrol: Four fatalities – another person is missing

An aerial view of the Tyrol police shows the spot where the avalanche went off on Friday. © Police Tyrol / AFP

First report from February 4th:

Innsbruck – An avalanche accident with several fatalities occurred in the Austrian state of Tyrol on Friday morning. According to the local emergency services, a slab of snow broke in the area of ​​the municipality of Spiss on the border between Austria* and Switzerland* and caused an avalanche in the area of ​​the Flimspitze (2,929 m).

Avalanche in Tyrol: Four people recovered dead – mountain rescue continues to work

Several people who were in the area at the time of the descent were hit by the avalanche and buried under the masses of snow. According to information from the police, four people have only been able to be rescued dead from the avalanche. Another person was still missing as of Friday afternoon. No statements could be made as of Friday afternoon about the origin and identity of the victims. According to the police, rescue workers are still in the area.

The snow conditions and temperatures well above freezing caused several avalanches in Tyrol. 13 slabs of snow came loose on Friday alone. For the federal state in western Austria, avalanche warning level three (considerable danger) of five possible levels applied on Friday.

Austria: avalanche in the ski area – six people saved from the snow masses

An avalanche also hit a ski slope in the popular Sölden ski area, burying several winter sports enthusiasts. According to information from the crown newspaper have recovered six people alive so far. According to the current state of knowledge, it is not clear whether other people were in the area. (fd/dpa)