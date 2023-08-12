Austria, KTM races

After the Silverstone show, the World Championship is back on stage at Red Bull Ring on the hills of Styria. Since this track returned to the calendar in 2016, only Ducati and KTM have won and in light of the lack of competitiveness of Honda and Yamaha, only the Aprilia that scores in Great Britain can dream of entering this ‘duel’. Furthermore, the Mattighofen manufacturer is expected to definitively reveal what the racing plans will be for 2024, the season in which Pedro Acosta will make his debut in MotoGP (in KTM or in GasGas).

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP and on NOW, FormulaPassion.it as always, it will guarantee direct written coverage of all the MotoGP sessions (with the exception of the Sunday morning Warm-Up), which will be broadcast free-to-air on TV8 the Qualifications and the big news of the Sprint which will have a race distance halved and will award points to the first nine classified riders at the finish line. The races on Sunday, on the other hand, will be broadcast free-to-air on a deferred basis.

Austrian GP 2023, the session schedule and TV times

Friday 18th August

08:25-08:45 MotoE, PL1

09:00-09:35 Moto3, PL1

09:50-10:30 Moto2, PL1

10:45-11:30 MotoGP, PL1 (direct written on FormulaPassion.it)

12:25-12:45 MotoE, PL2

1:15-1:50 pm Moto3, PL2

14:05-14:45 Moto2, PL2

15:00-16:00 MotoGP, PL2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

17:00-17:10 MotoE, Q1

17:20-17:30 MotoE, Q2

Saturday 19th August

08:40-09:10 Moto3, PL3

09:25-09:55 Moto2, PL3

10:10-10:40 MotoGP, PL3 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

10:50-11:05 MotoGP, Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

11:15-11:30 MotoGP, Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

12:10 MotoE, Race-1

12:50-13:05 Moto3, Q1

1.15pm-1.30pm Moto3, Q2

13:45-14:00 Moto2, Q1

14:10-14:25 Moto2, Q2

15:00 MotoGP, Sprint (live written on FormulaPassion.it and live TV on TV8)

16:10 MotoE, Race-2

Sunday 20 August

09:45-09:55 MotoGP, Warm Up

11:00 Moto3, Race (delayed on TV8 at 14:15)

12:15 Moto2, Race (delayed on TV8 at 15:30)

14:00 MotoGP, Race (live broadcast on FormulaPassion.it and deferred on TV8 at 17:15)

Features Red Bull Ring MotoGP version

Track: 4.3km

Curves: 11, 3 left, 8 right

Width: 13m

Longest straight: 626m

MotoGP Hall of Fame

2016 – Andrea Iannone (Ducati)

2017 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2018 – Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati)

2019 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)

2020 – Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) / Miguel Oliveira (KTM)

2021 – Jorge Martin (Ducati) / Brad Binder (KTM)

2022 – Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

Moto2 Hall of Fame

2016 – Johann Zarco (Kalex)

2017 – Franco Morbidelli (Kalex)

2018 – Francesco Bagnaia (Kalex)

2019 – Brad Binder (KTM)

2020 – Jorge Martin (KTM) / Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex)

2021 – Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) / Raul Fernandez (Kalex)

2022 – Ai Ogura (Kalex)

Moto3 Hall of Fame

2016 – Joan Mir (KTM)

2017 – Joan Mir (Honda)

2018 – Marco Bezzecchi (KTM)

2019 – Romano Fenati (Honda)

2020 – Albert Arenas (KTM) / Celestino Vietti (KTM)

2021 – Pedro Acosta (KTM) / Sergio Garcia (GasGas)

2022 – Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna)