Turkey are beating Austria 1-0 in the round of 16 of the European Championship. Merih Demiral put his team ahead in the first minute of play after finishing off a corner kick. Austria, who have been surprised in Leipzig, were the big surprises of the group stage, qualifying first ahead of France and the Netherlands. Now Ralf Rangnick’s team is looking to make their way to the quarter-finals, a stage Austria has not played in a major international tournament since the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. The Central European team will not have an easy task because they are up against Turkey, a team with great physicality and intensity, but also with the talent of Arda Güler.
57 seconds and Turkey scores
Everything is going too fast in this game, even the goals.
Austria has run out of plan
Accustomed to pressing their opponents from a high position, the goal has upset the plans of the Austrians, who now have to attack with the risk of being caught on the counterattack. An unexpected risk due to Demiral’s goal.
Yellow card for Turkey’s Kocku
She will be out in the quarterfinals if her team goes through.
A very early goal
The second earliest in the history of the Eurocup.
The game is crazy, with two teams that do not defend
Seven minutes in and Turkey has scored. But Austria had two very clear chances to equalise. A frenetic start to the match, with two teams defending very poorly and attacking well. Without control.
Austria on the verge of a draw
The ball was sent flying across the Turkish goal line and Demiral was sent off just as the equaliser was expected. The match was a real madness, with both teams attacking in a frenetic manner.
The game is one of uncontrolled attack
Austria responds with total football to the Turkish goal. The match is beautiful and has an impressive pace. Pure football with two teams committed to attacking football.
Austria defends Demiral’s corner kick in terrible fashion
Demiral scored after a corner kick by Arda Güler was blocked off the line by two Austrian defenders. The set piece was poorly defended and the Al Ahli defender was well-timed to make it 0-1.
Türkiye’S GOAL
Goal by Demiral.
The match begins. Austria, 0-Türkiye, 0
Great atmosphere in Leipzig for this match that closes the round of 16. Two very different styles clash in a very fast start by both teams. A very open and attacking match is expected.
Türkiye, the youngest team in the entire tournament
Turkey is the youngest team in the entire tournament. That has its good points and also its less good points.
Arda Guler, a starter for Türkiye
Türkiye will play with the following eleven: Günok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yüksek, Ayhan; Yildiz, Kökçu, Yilmaz and; Arda Güler.
Sabitzer, Austria’s great danger
Austria is a dynamic team, with very good performances and a great player like Sabitzer.
Arnautovic starts in Austria
Austria will play Turkey with the following starting eleven: Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhart, Mwene; Seiwald, Schmid; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer and Arnautovic.
Austria-Türkiye to close the round of 16
A great match to close the round of 16 of this Euro Cup. Austria had a great tournament and went through as group winners against a Turkey that has a very young team, the youngest in the tournament, and very competitive. Welcome to this live broadcast.
