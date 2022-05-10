Home page World

Large-scale operation after a train accident: rescue workers had to save the trapped train driver, among other things. © Bfk Mödling press office / Luka/APA/dpa

Bad train accident in Austria: A train derailed near Vienna early Monday evening. Two wagons overturned. There are numerous injured and at least one dead.

Vienna – A Raaberbahn “Ventus” train derailed on a route in Austria. A wagon crashed into a field. A second also remained lying sideways on the embankment next to the tracks. One person died in the train accident on Monday evening and twelve others were injured, three of them seriously. There were about a hundred passengers on the train when the accident happened. About 100 uninjured passengers were taken to a disaster relief center. Numerous helpers and four emergency helicopters near Münchendorf (Mödling district) were deployed to rescue the victims.

Train accident in Austria – cause of the accident initially unclear

The cause of the accident is initially unclear. investigations are ongoing. Experts made themselves a picture of the scene of the accident in the evening. A so-called tachograph is to be secured by order of the public prosecutor’s office in Wiener Neustadt, reports that ORF. It is initially unclear whether the accident is due to human or technical error.

According to the ORF, the Mödling district fire brigade command reported that the overhead line was torn down and lay across the accident site. The Munichdorf, Achau and Guntramsdorf volunteer fire departments were alerted by the train accident at 6:27 p.m. The trapped train driver had to be freed by the emergency services with hydraulic rescue equipment. According to the district command, the person killed in the accident was trapped under the train.

Train derails near Vienna – large contingent of rescue workers on site

The train was on the way Vienna Central Station. According to a spokesman for the Lower Austria State Police Headquarters, the train driver and 56 passengers were on board the train. Accordingly, 44 people remained unharmed in the accident. “But most people were able to save themselves,” said Bernhard Feichtinger, head of operations and commander of the Munich village volunteer fire department on ORF.

Train derailed on the way to Vienna: A railcar and a wagon overturned. © Öamtc

The crashed “Ventus” train of the Raaberbahn consisted of a double train – twice three wagons – together. One car fell into the field, the other lay on its side on the embankment near the tracks. Four of the yellow and green wagons had jumped off the rails but remained standing in the track bed.

The section between Achau and Münchendorf is expected to be completely closed to train traffic until Tuesday (May 10th). According to ÖBB, a rail replacement service has been set up.

