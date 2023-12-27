Home page World

A serious skiing accident occurs in the Alps on Boxing Day. A teenager falls so badly that any help comes too late.

Oetz – A skiing holiday during Christmas in Austria ended in a nightmare. A 14-year-old boy from the Netherlands died in a skiing accident in the Alps on Boxing Day (December 26th).

Fatal skiing accident in Austria: 14-year-old was traveling alone

According to the Tyrol police, the boy had been traveling in the Hochoetz ski area. He skied alone on the red runway number 4 around 1:50 p.m. However, near the valley station of the “Kühtailebahn” chairlift, the 14-year-old went off the piste and fell around 25 meters down a steep embankment. After the fall, the boy was left seriously injured.

A 14-year-old boy dies in a skiing accident in Tyrol. (Symbolic image) © epa apa Schaadfoto/dpa

A nearby skier spotted the boy and called for help. He eventually got down to the injured man, police said. An employee at the valley station and another skier provided first aid. A short time later, an emergency medical helicopter arrived and its crew took over the resuscitation measures.

Skiing accident in Austria claims the life of a 14-year-old

But for the 14-year-old, any help came too late. The resuscitation measures were stopped without success. It is currently unknown why the boy came off the slope. An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

A fatal skiing accident also occurred on Christmas Day. A woman from Garmisch-Partenkirchen crashed into a tree and slipped several meters into steep terrain. Also in Austria, at the beginning of December, two 17-year-olds drove over the edge of the slope at high speed and fell to their deaths.