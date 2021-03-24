Residents of Austria will be banned from visiting stores without a negative coronavirus test. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the head of the country’s Ministry of Health Rudolf Anschober.

According to him, from April 7, Austrians will need to present a test when visiting all retail outlets, except for vital ones, for example, pharmacies or grocery stores.

The head of the Ministry of Health also said that from April 1 to April 6, a new strict quarantine will be in force in the eastern regions of the country due to the increase in the incidence and spread of the British strain of the virus. He noted that residents will be prohibited from leaving their homes without a valid reason. Service enterprises, which provide for contact with the client’s body, and retail outlets, with the exception of vital ones, in these regions will be closed.

Earlier, Anshober announced that the third wave of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus epidemic begins in the country. “We are at the beginning of the third wave and must make every effort to slow the increase in the incidence. Then the capacity of intensive care units will be enough for everyone. Last autumn should not be repeated, ”the minister said.