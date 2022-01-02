Home page politics

Austria’s Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler threatens the EU Commission with a lawsuit. © Christoph Soeder / dpa

The EU Commission is planning to classify nuclear power as a green energy source – and thus meets with resolute resistance from Vienna. Austria is now threatening a lawsuit.

Vienna – Austria’s climate protection minister Leonore Gewessler has threatened to take legal action against the EU’s plans to classify nuclear and gas-fired power plants as climate-friendly.

“If these plans are implemented in this way, we will sue,” wrote the green politician on Twitter after the European Commission’s draft for such a legal act became known the day before.

According to the draft, investments in new batteries should be classified as green if they meet the latest technical standards and if a specific plan for the operation of a disposal facility for high-level radioactive waste is presented by 2050 at the latest. In addition, the new facilities would have to receive a building permit by 2045. Investments in new gas-fired power plants should also be able to be classified as green temporarily under strict conditions.

With its proposal, the EU Commission is trying to “wash green” nuclear power and natural gas, wrote Gewessler. “Because nuclear power is dangerous and not a solution in the fight against the climate crisis,” she added. dpa