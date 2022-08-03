Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, 36, known for publicly defending vaccines against Covid-19, was found dead on Friday. According to the Munich prosecutor’s office, the person suspected of sending her threatening messages is a “man from Upper Bavaria”

There is a suspect in the story of the Austrian doctor who committed suicide last week after receiving after being targeted by conspiracy theorists and activists opposed to the anti-Covid vaccination.

The judicial authorities of Bavaria are investigating a person suspected of having threatened the woman. “There is an investigation into a man from Upper Bavaria,” confirmed a spokesman for the Munich prosecutor’s office.

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, 36, was known for publicly advocating for Covid-19 vaccines and has often appeared in the media. Before her death, she said she received a flood of threats.

Kellermayr was found dead in her office last Friday in Seewalchen am Attersee, Upper Austria. The Upper Bavarian man who is now being investigated in Germany is suspected of threatening Kellermayr to torture and kill her in some emails from her.

Prosecutors told the media that they found three notes referring to intent to commit suicide and that they did not intend to perform an autopsy.

His death aroused great emotion in Austria, with vigils and demonstrations. In her last interview with Der Standard, Kellermayr said she felt abandoned by the state. Journalists from the Austrian newspaper said they had little difficulty tracking down the person suspected of threats to the doctor in the Berlin area, identifying him as a figure in the neo-Nazi scene.

They also managed to track down a man from Upper Bavaria who had threatened to put Kellermayr before a “people’s tribune”, accusing her of treason.

Trade union representatives of Austrian doctors are moving, they have asked for greater protection of the category.