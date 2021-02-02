By Carlos Rilova Jericó

The American writer Norman Spinrad asked himself a series of disturbing questions in the introduction that, back in 1986, he gave to a collective volume of stories with a title no less disturbing: “Victorious Hitler.”

As you may have already guessed, this book collected uchronic stories in which an alternative historical reality developed that we have already talked about in previous posts in History. That is to say, that the Second World War ended in a victory for the Third Reich.

Those questions from Spinrad, author of one of the most shocking uchronies about Hitler – “The Iron Dream” -, wondered about how it was possible that our current society, victorious over Hitler and his genocidal and liberticidal designs, could not remove itself from the head to that evil regime in its very essence.

The answer that Spinrad was given in that text was most complete. So much so that any historian could sign it. Spinrad, in effect, elaborated on the economic and political causes that made – in the shattered Germany of 1933 – whatever that former German Army corporal said would sound reasonable.

Not only that, Spinrad went to the core of the matter by stating that Hitler knew how to surround himself with a whole mystical aura, presenting himself as a new Charlemagne, a messianic hero, clothed with all the magnificence of the idealized German Middle Ages – that of the tales that still remain. our children consume via Disney – wrapped in the overwhelming bars of Richard Wagner’s music …

Spinrad went even further and pointed out that Hitler knew how to play very well with all the fascination caused by visual and sound effects like these, appealing to the lowest and least constructive instincts of the human being. Those who make him or her believe that he or she is going to be called to the table of the powerful to divide the World and jointly reign over it as absolute masters …

It is difficult, of course, to amend the flat to such arguments so well locked by a writer who, indeed, knew how to reach the heart of the Nazi darkness and the reasons why it continues to fascinate many years after, fortunately, “everything ended that”.

Yet it remains astonishing that Hitler fascinates so long after his entire game was exposed. That, perhaps, makes it interesting for the historian to spend some time again to explain – for the umpteenth time – where all that paraphernalia ended up that, as Norman Spinrad says, it is so difficult for us to exorcise and remove from our imagination.

Hitler, in effect, is somewhat similar to the sea monsters that, as a sales strategy, the mapmakers in 16th and 17th century Europe included in their works. A grotesque being surrounded by an aura of mystery that, like a siren’s song, quickly attracts the imagination of human beings, always in need of wandering around wonderful and mysterious things, beyond reason. As the millionaire audiovisual entertainment industry knows that it lives on -and very well- until today

There are countless books on Hitler that explain it, ranging from aseptic biographies such as that of the historian Ian Kershaw and other more blatant ones, such as “The Fantastic Life of Hitler” by Italian Giulio Richezza, to books suitable as candidates for “Fourth Millennium” programs. and other paranormal grounds. This is the case, for example, of “Hitler: the conspiracy of darkness”, where the historical German dictator is described by Trevor Ravenscroft among issues as unscientific as the post-mortem communication between General Von Moltke and his wife, to which the German strategist of the First World War would have revealed the future of Germany until 1945 …

Matters that, however, have been taken very seriously by very serious investigators, such as the Canadian Heather Pringle. And for very good reasons, because all those paranormal and mystical issues – although it may not seem like it to us – were a capital issue for Hitler and his immediate circle of power. That’s what Pringle explains, with all scientific rigor, in “The Master Plan. Fantastic archeology at the service of the Nazi regime ”: the formation and development of the Ahnenerbe, a scientific society -at least for the Nazis- directed by Himmler and destined to inquire around the world about the remains of the primeval Aryan race and the search for mystical objects of power…

Surely this sounds like movies like “Raiders of the Lost Ark” where King Midas of Hollywood, Steven Spielberg, dramatized the whole thing with the licenses allowed to the so-called “Adventure Cinema”. In fact, the fact that an archaeologist named Ravenwood got into the film was probably related to the fact that the young Spielberg read Trevor Ravenscroft and his “Hitler: the conspiracy of darkness”, which, in reality, and for very good reasons, it had the original title “The spear of destiny” (that is, in Spanish, “The spear of destiny”). Of course, the plot of “In Search of the Lost Ark” is totally consistent with what Ravenscroft and that best-selling book of his told -between mystical outburst and mystical outburst- about verified historical events. Like Adolf Hitler’s obsession, totally real, to return triumphantly to his native Austria and get hold of that famous “Spear of Destiny” that he had seen in 1909. When he was an outcast who crawled through the streets of still brilliant Vienna before the First World War …

Yes, it was. As soon as the “Anschluss” (the union of Austria and Germany) was consummated in 1938, Adolf Hitler claimed possession of the spear of destiny that for centuries had resided in a church in Nuremberg … the German city turned into a Mecca of Nazism. Hitler considered, like many Germans, that the Habsburgs – for him a historical scourge especially since 1918 – had taken it illegally during the Napoleonic wars to prevent the French emperor from seizing such a prized talisman that, according to all indications, he claimed the empire over the world to whoever had it. Whether it was the Holy Roman-Germanic Emperor, the Austrian or… the new Germanic Führer.

Well, you know how that ended. Anyone who has seen the movie “The Third Man” needs little else to get an idea. The spear of destiny was of no use in this supposed business of wanting to control the entire world, Hitler ended up blowing his brains out or – according to other less official versions – he fled and ended his days at the bottom of a jungle Brazil and “Greater Germany”, Austria included, was in 1945, a field of ruins and misery that only arose with the restoration of a democratic and open society …

Undoubtedly this corollary after a trip through such complicated historical-mystical twists and turns should make us reflect on how it is possible that there are still people who believe in such talismans and in plans for world conquest with or without them in hand. And even more, how it is possible that there are masses that are still fascinated by such things that History shows, time and again, are of no use. And less in the hands of real nuts. Like Hitler. To those who did not even use all the power, much more rational, of the German cutting-edge technology and the resources of a subject Europe but that burned in continuous – and very logical – sources of resistance that, finally, without any spear of fate. , they were victorious …