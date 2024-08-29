Austria|The suspect is believed to have planned the attack outside the stadium, where more than 30,000 Taylor Swift fans were expected to gather.

Pop star Taylor Swift’s the terrorist attack planned for the gig was meant to kill tens of thousands of fans, says news agency AP.

Three sold out the gig was cancelled in August in Vienna, Austria due to a terrorist threat.

Deputy Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency CIA by David Cohen according to the terrorists’ intention was to kill tens of thousands of people at the concert. The CIA warned the Austrian authorities about the threat of a terrorist attack.

The main suspect is a 19-year-old Austrian man who is said to have sympathized with the extremist organization ISIS.

The man is suspected of planning an attack outside the stadium, where more than 30,000 fans were expected to gather. The stadium would probably have held another 65,000 more fans.

Investigators found chemical substances and technical equipment in the suspect’s home. He is suspected of planning to kill fans with knives or homemade explosives.

Taylor Swift previously said on Instagram that cancellation of concerts was “crushing”.

In the publication, Swift thanked the authorities for the fact that thanks to them “we only mourned canceled concerts and not lost lives”. According to Swift, it was important for her to finish the tour safely.

“And I can say with great relief that we succeeded,” Swift wrote.