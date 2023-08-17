The Austrian Grand Prix entered the calendar of MotoGP for just seven years, but, from 2016 to today, it has given fans memorable races. All in spite of a track with just 11 bends. The brawls between Dovizioso, Marquez and Lorenzo they entered history, but other maneuvers were no less exciting, such as overtaking on the outside and incredible defenses. Here are the five most spectacular actions carried out during the last seven editions.