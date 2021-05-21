Austria The man was amputated on the wrong leg in Austria

The error was not noticed until a couple of days after surgery.

At an Austrian clinic a rare malpractice occurred when an 82-year-old man was accidentally amputated on the wrong foot, according to Reuters news agency, among others. According to the hospital, it was a human, “tragic” mistake.

According to a press release from the Freistadt clinic, the man had suffered from previous illnesses that required an amputation of the left leg.

“We are deeply shocked that on Tuesday, May 18, the 82-year-old man’s wrong leg was amputated despite quality control,” the clinic said in a statement.

The error was not noticed until Thursday, when the bandage was being changed. The error in marking the wrong leg for amputation apparently occurred just before surgery.

The clinic plans to review its policies so that this does not happen again.

“We need to find out how such a mistake has happened. I want to make my public apology here, ”the director of the clinic Norbert Fritsch said at a news conference the newspaper According to the Guardian.

The patient has been offered psychological help. His remaining leg still needs to be amputated. The surgery is scheduled for surgery soon.

The patient himself did not notice the error due to his illness, the Austrian news site said Heute.