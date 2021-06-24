Change of plans for Austria who in Seefeld are finishing their preparation for Saturday’s match against Italy. Due to the poor conditions of the Wembley field, the last training session before the round of 16 will take place in Seefeld and not in London. The players will take to the field tomorrow morning at 11 in the location chosen as the venue for the retreat for the whole European Championship. The flight from Innsbruck to London, originally scheduled for 11, has been postponed to 15. The traditional press conference on the eve, attended by coach Franco Foda and captain David Alaba, has been set for 18.45.

Meanwhile, yesterday Foda carried out some significant tactical tests. The four-man defense against Ukraine seems to be confirmed also because Hinteregger, who came out battered from the last match due to a muscle problem in his right thigh, has recovered and should play from the start. Alaba will be the left-back and not the central defense. Foda, however, could change his form again and opt for the 4-1-4-1: in practice a more covered version of the 4-3-3 already used. The player placed between defense and midfield should be Grillitsch, while Sabitzer should be under pressure on Jorginho. Forward Arnautovic is slightly favored over Kalajdzic.