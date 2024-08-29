Taylor Swift Concert in Austria: Terrorist Attack Foiled on CIA Order

It was the Hi to prevent theterrorist attack of the Islamic State (Is) at the concert of Taylor Swift in Austria last August 7th. Such an attack could have caused the death of “tens of thousands” of fans at Taylor Swift’s concert in Vienna. The deputy director of the CIA revealed this, David Cohenspeaking at a summit of the Intelligence & National Security Summit in Maryland.

During the meeting, Cohen said the agency has provided to the Austrian authorities essential information on four people who were linked to the Islamic State and were planning an attack on the concert.”They were planning to kill a huge number of people at this event, tens of thousands of innocent people, I’m sure many Americans“, Cohen said, quoted by New York Times.

The CIA deputy director added that some of the individuals arrested were found with materials for making bombs and they had direct access to the place where three shows of the were to be heldEras Tour of American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. The shows, which were supposed to feature 200 thousand people from 8 to 10 August at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna they had been cancelled after the arrests.

Thus, on August 7th the Austrian authorities had three people arrested accused of planning a terrorist attack, including the 19-year-old suspected extremist years old Beran A., who had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and who had been radicalized by the preacher Abul Baraa in Berlin, according to German intelligence sources. The other arrested suspects are a 17 year old Austrian and a 18 year old Iraqi, but their names have not yet been released.