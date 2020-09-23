The Austrian state and the Tyrol region face from today a joint lawsuit filed by more than a thousand German, Austrian, Swiss and other European tourists who were infected with coronavirus in the alpine town of Ischgl, the focus of one of the largest infectious outbreaks recorded in Europe at the beginning of the pandemic. An Austrian consumer association presented today before the Vienna Court the claim demanding the payment of compensation for damages and the recognition of the damages caused. More than 6,000 people were infected in mid-February in the well-known ski resort, where despite knowing for days the existence of the first infected, it took more than a week to react and evacuate the town. Tourists of a total of 45 nationalities subsequently spread the virus en masse throughout Europe by hastily returning to their respective countries.

Peter Kolba, president of the Vienna consumer association that has filed the complaint, stressed that “Our test is the 6,000 people who were there and who can accurately describe what they experienced and what happened afterwards”. Kolba commented that at least 32 of those affected have died and with many who needed hospital care when returning to their countries of origin. The alarm for the outbreak left Iceland on March 4 after the return of eight infected national tourists and when in Ischgl there were more than 11,000 people enjoying the snow. But it was not until March 10 when the local authorities ordered the closure of the “après-ski” premises while the slopes remained open. The governments of Austria and Tyrol took another three days to order the quarantine and evacuation of all tourists.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers accuse the national and regional authorities of the Alpine republic of recklessly delaying the closure of the ski resort for economic reasons, despite having knowledge of the existence of the outbreak, and subsequently ordering the quarantine in Ischgl and evacuation of tourists in a chaotic manner further contributing to the spread of the virus

The internationally known Vienna Opera Ball will not take place in February next year due to the coronavirus epidemic. The Austrian authorities today announced the suspension of the traditional debutante ball at the headquarters of the central musical theater attended by more than a thousand people. “It has not been easy to make that decision,” acknowledged Austrian Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who said it would be “irresponsible to celebrate the ball in the usual way.” The head of government of the Alpine republic stressed that precisely the parties and celebrations are places where serious sources of infection with the Sars-Covid-2 virus occur. The Vienna Opera Ball was scheduled to be held on February 11 and the main Austrian authorities and numerous international guests attend to witness the entry into society of young people, generally from wealthy families, who, they in tails and they in white evening dresses, star in the evening.