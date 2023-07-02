F1 Austria, track limits are king: over 1200 reports

The Austrian Grand Prix is ​​not over yet. The incidents and related sanctions on track limits they are only a small part of those that have come to the attention of the marshals: over 1200 were the reports of alleged violations by the pilots during the race, which is why the official results have not yet been published.

The ranking is still provisional and could be revolutionized: the drivers most at risk would appear to be Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz (already punished in the race with a five-second penalty for having exceeded the limits of the track). The main beneficiaries would be theAston Martinwhose protest was accepted by the Federation.

The note from the FIA

“Good evening everyone. In regards to track limit infringements during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix, we note that due to the specificities of the track and the propensity of many drivers to repeatedly drive outside the track limits, there has been a unprecedented situation which meant that all potential infractions could not be investigated during the race“, this reads in a note from the Federation.

Sub judice results

“Before filing a protest against the result, we had already begun a comprehensive review of track limit infringements, which is ongoing. During the Grand Prix, Race Control was commissioned to look into over 1,200 cases in which a car was reported as potentially capable of going off the track. The results will be updated once the review of those that could not be reviewed during the race is completed. In order to fix this for future events we will renew our recommendation to the circuit to add a gravel trap at the exit of turns 9 and 10. Please note that whilst this is not a simple fix compared to other series racing here , has proven to be very effective in other corners and circuits with similar problems“.