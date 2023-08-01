Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

Split

A paella exploded for a tourist in Vorarlberg. © Photomontage Röthis fire brigade/Imago /xJackFx

A Spaniard wanted to fry a paella in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. There was a heavy explosion.

Röthis – A serious accident happened in a basement apartment in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg. A Spaniard (41) was seriously injured in the apartment in an apartment building in Sulz in the Feldkirch district. The man, who is unclear if he was a tourist or employed in the community, apparently wanted to sit on a gas grill, the portal said vol.atfrying a paella in a pan – a Spanish rice dish with vegetables, meat and seafood.

Austria: apartment was immediately on fire

For reasons that are not yet known, there was a serious explosion. The apartment immediately caught fire. The Spaniard was seriously injured, but he was still able to drag himself outside. The smoke drifted into the stairwell of the building where 12 people live. The fire brigades of the surrounding communities moved out to a large-scale operation: around 180 men and women were on duty to extinguish the fire.

“Three residents on the upper floors of the house had to be rescued from the balcony by the alarmed fire brigade using an extension ladder,” reports the police. Since it was unclear whether there were other people in the house, the fire brigade searched all apartments with heavy respiratory protection.

Further treatment in Bavaria

The Spaniard was so badly injured in the explosion that after initial treatment at the Feldkirch state hospital, he was flown to the accident clinic in Murnau in Bavaria (Garmisch-Partenkirchen district) for further treatment with a rescue helicopter.

Due to a fire in a railway tunnel in Tyrol, all passengers had to be evacuated in June. 33 people were injured.