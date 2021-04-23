Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced today, Friday, the date for the reopening of all sectors closed in Austria due to the restrictions of the new Corona virus.

The Austrian chancellor said that practically all of these sectors will be able to reopen as of next May 19.

“These steps toward reopening are being taken according to strict public health rules, but they will be taken,” said Curtis.

For example, restaurants, hotels, sports and cultural facilities will be allowed to receive guests, visitors and customers again if they are able

Submit a negative corona virus test result.

Curtis warned that infection with the Coronavirus is expected to rise in light of these plans, adding that he expects the situation to remain under control, thanks to the vaccination campaign.

Deputy Chancellor Werner Kugler said it was important for the government to present a positive outlook and ensure it was able to plan for the future.

Outdoor and outdoor events with up to 3,000 participants will be possible again from May 19 with strict hygiene rules, while the maximum number of participants in indoor gatherings will be 1,500.

Austria has relied on an extensive examination system in its fight against the emerging corona virus, as it provides its residents with more tests every week.