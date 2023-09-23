Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

Drivers in Austria should pay even more attention to where they drive in the future. “Zone future management” is used there.

Munich – In the future, license plates will be recorded in Linz using video cameras. As a result, penalties can be automatically imposed for rule violations. However, the digital upgrade has received some criticism.

New speed traps in Linz – Austria is taking action against wrong-way drivers

With the so-called “zone future management”, video cameras can automatically record every license plate. Anyone who has a driving license need not fear any consequences; the data will be automatically deleted after the check. It can be expensive for drivers who drive through prohibited zones without permission. Since the cameras recognize the license plates, the fine is imposed automatically. Other European countries are also taking action against wrong-way drivers and speeders. In Italy, among others, the number of speed cameras has been significantly increased.

Until now, the police had to carry out random checks in Linz. This should change with a camera system. © Panthermedia/Imago (symbol image)

In Linz there are already some driving ban zones through which only residents and suppliers are allowed to drive. The best-known example is Linz’s main square, some of which are not allowed to be driven on. So far, these zones have only been checked by the police on a random basis. The models for the new system are Italian cities such as Turin and Bolzano, where it has proven itself for a long time. The new system is to be approved by the Linz local council. In Vienna, new “super radar” traps are intended to ensure better speed controls. Many fines for driving penalties have also been increased.

Wrong-way drivers in Austria: New speed traps in Linz are receiving strong criticism

Some strong criticism of the plans for “zone future management” came from the Freedom Party. There are fears that the control is a precursor to the city toll. “Such video surveillance already exists in Milan, including payment requirements. Should preparations for a city toll be made in Linz too?” asked FP city councilor Michael Raml. Like it in one Press release from Raml Critically speaking, “ÖVP, SPÖ and the Greens have agreed to make life difficult for drivers in Linz.”

Vehicles in Linz are to be checked even more closely using special video cameras – the penalties are automated. © Michael Gstettenbauer/Imago (symbolic image)

The main problem for the politician is that “private transport in particular is to be pushed out of the city center.” For the Freedom Party, “there are a wide variety of drivers, including residents, suppliers or customers in the city center, who have a legitimate interest in driving there.” The party criticizes that software cannot clearly assess which cars are actually allowed to drive. City Councilor for Transport Martin Hajart from Public Transport, however, said that “a city toll is not an issue, neither through a back door, nor through a side door or the front door.” (rd)