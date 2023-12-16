Austria blocked the adoption of the 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Austria refused to lift the block on the 12th package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia. About it reports EUobserver portal with links to sources.

“They exercised the right of ‘excuse for study’, which could be lifted on Monday or later in the week,” the publication said.

The publication’s interlocutor confirmed the information that Vienna, in exchange for supporting the 12th package of sanctions, demands Kiev to exclude Raiffeisen from the Ukrainian list of “war sponsors.”

On December 15, the leaders of the European Union (EU) agreed on the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, while one of the main opponents of the introduction of new restrictions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, was absent. According to three European diplomats, what happened could be called a coincidence, so he left the meeting room to discuss with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen zone.