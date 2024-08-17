by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bagnaia surrenders only to super Martin

Francis Bagnaia did his part and more today in Austria. In qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, the world champion dropped seven tenths from his pole position time in 2023, but it wasn’t enough to beat a Jorge Martin who kept him company in the hyperuranium today. No big deal for “Pecco”, who can still count on a great race pace: it will likely lead him to battle with Martin all weekend, with the advantage of being 100% physically fit.

Bagnaia’s words

Here is the world champion’s commentary on the Red Bull Ring qualifying sessions to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP: “I immediately saw Jorge’s 27.7, but going under 1:28 is something incredible. A ride like this is fantastic, I’m really happy“.

“We haven’t chosen the tyre yet, because the conditions are still changing this afternoon. We’ll have to see, because Both soft and medium have pros and cons. Surely the soft is better when you start, but the medium could be more competitive in the end, so it’s quite a difficult choice.“.

According to #1, this weekend’s fight will not be against Martin alone but will also be open to Marc Marquezin qualifying very far from the times of the first two: “I expect a battle between us in the front row. Franco too (Morbidelli, ed.) he was strong all weekend, I don’t know how it went. But in general there’s mostly me and Jorge, while Marquez is not too far away“.