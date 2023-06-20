Home page World

Are there brown bears in Austria? Now there should be new video evidence of a bear in Lower Austria.

Vienna – In Tyrol, a bear trotted through the night in front of a car. In the Salzburg region, a bear was dead on a railway track. Reports of bear sightings in Austria have been increasing since May and also in Lower Austria since June. A new bear video is now circulating on social media. In the thirteen-second clip, a young brown bear can be seen on the side of the road. The animal runs up the forest embankment, turns around again and looks straight into the camera. A truck driver is said to have filmed the animal near Pernitz in the Wiener Neustadt district.

Austria: Doubts about video of bear on the side of the road

Is the video finally proof of brown bears in the region? Experts doubt that. In the last few hours, the area had been searched by the local hunters, reports that ORF with reference to Aldin Selimovic, scientific advisor of the Austria Center Bear, Wolf, Lynx.

It is unclear where the video came from and which truck driver is said to have taken it. There would be no white border lines on said road between Pottenstein and Pernitz. According to the expert, however, they can be clearly seen on the video. The landscape would also look completely different. Selimovic is now convinced that the video was not recorded there. No bear tracks were found either.

“In our opinion, the video was definitely not recorded on the road between Pernitz and Pottenstein. The streetscape does not match the video,” said Baden’s district hunting master Karl Wöhrer to ORF. Wöhrer therefore already searched the entire area on Monday – without success. He doubts that the video is even up to date.

Bear sighting in Austria: reports are piling up

Already at the beginning of June, a hiker in Hernstein (Baden district) claims to have sighted a bear, reports that ORF. Experts had the entire area searched at the time.

After an alleged sighting of a bear in Matzendorf-Hölles, the all-clear was given at the beginning of June by the highest authorities. “I was personally there and looked at the situation. The track found could not be assigned to any animal. The animal hairs removed came from a red deer. In summary, therefore, no actual traces of a bear can be found. It is also geographically unlikely that a bear will stay in the specified area, ”said Selimovic, as can be read on the Matzendorf municipality’s website.

Bär near Pernitz in the district of Wiener Neustadt (Austria): “Unlikely, but not impossible”

“Even if, based on the current state of knowledge, it is considered unlikely (but not impossible) that a bear is in our area, it still cannot be a mistake to go for a walk in the forest with your eyes open. If, contrary to expectations, you come across “suspicious” traces, we ask you to contact the municipality anyway.”

The bear video rekindles concerns about a bear in the area: “Nevertheless, keep your eyes open when you go for a walk in the forest.” The community appeals again to inform the nearest police station immediately in the event of any conspicuous observations. Bears are generally considered shy and cautious. However, if the animals feel threatened, they can react aggressively. Important to know: What should you (not) do if you encounter a bear? (ml)