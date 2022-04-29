The caretaker manager will retain the role of adviser at Old Trafford, but his role will be very minor. The announcement of his signing for the Austrian national team has finished separating him from Manchester.

Ralf Rangnick already knows his new destination, and it will not be the Old Trafford offices. The interim manager of Manchester United had planned to continue as an advisor to the club once this season was over, but that has not prevented him sign with the Austrian Football Federation (OFB) to become their coach.

With his signing for the Austrian national team, Rangnick will step aside and move away from United’s decision-making, who has opted for Erik Ten Hag to revitalize the team. A decision that the Mancunian directive has gestated in recent months and that has been precipitated by the poor relationship of the interim coach with most of the Red Devils locker room.

That’s the way it is, Rangnick will be away from the day-to-day life of the English team and will retain a minor advisory role. The German has a contract with United until 2024, but it could end early if he was offered financial compensation. A possibility that, as AS learned, the Manchester club does not rule out.