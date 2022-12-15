Former Austrian vice-chancellor Strache: protests in Europe will intensify due to sanctions against Russia

Former Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache predicted more protests in Europe due to sanctions against Russia. He said this in an interview with RIA News.

“People don’t want to be left without work, they don’t want to freeze, they don’t want to end up in poverty, and at the same time they are seeing that instead of peaceful initiatives, there are arms deliveries,” Strache explained, speaking about possible reasons for the intensification of protests. According to him, this situation is becoming an increasingly obvious contradiction for the citizens of Europe.

Strache stressed that anti-Russian sanctions are detrimental to “the peoples of Europe itself,” and are also “rejected by an increasing number of citizens” of the European Union.

Earlier, Heinz-Christian Strache said that Europe was deceived by promises that Russia would “fall to its knees” as a result of the imposition of sanctions. In his opinion, in reality, the EU countries have harmed themselves.