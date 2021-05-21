ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The Austrian police have seized weapons and ammunition from corona deniers. An attack was planned, it “almost reminds of terrorist organizations”. All information in the news ticker.

In Austria, weapons were found in opponents of corona measures. A planned attack could be prevented.

The corona situation * in the Alpine republic is now comparatively relaxed.

Vienna – During a raid, the police in Austria seized weapons and ammunition from opponents of corona measures. The men had talked in a chat group about explosives and the purchase of weapons, said the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna. The ministry did not disclose the number of suspects for the time being. They confess.

Corona in Austria: “It is hard to believe what was tried here by Corona deniers”

The members of the group talked about the building of cluster bombs and the use of Molotov cocktails against police officers, among other things. During a demonstration last Saturday (May 15), violent actions are said to have been planned. The day before that, intelligence agencies carried out house searches and interrogations in five federal states. Among other things, two handguns, a long gun, around 3500 rounds of ammunition and swords were found. In addition, protective vests, helmets and radios were seized.

“It is hard to believe what was attempted by Corona deniers here,” said Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), “The paramilitary equipment is almost reminiscent of terrorist organizations”. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there is also suspicion that the men violated the legal ban on neo-Nazi activities. For Nehammer, the high number of ammunition and weapons seized shows the potential danger posed by these groups. “It paid off that we kept a close eye on the right-wing extremist scene and will continue to keep an eye on them.”

Corona in Austria: lower than in Germany – incidence of 52.9

The corona situation * in Austria is meanwhile stable. The easing is accordingly far-reaching. On Friday (May 21), the National Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) reported 677 new infections, which is pretty much the weekly average. The Alpine republic currently has a seven-day incidence * of 52.9. For comparison: In Germany, where the number of infections had also recently decreased, it is 67.

Measured by the incidence, the situation in Austria is currently most relaxed in Burgenland (32.9) as well as in Lower Austria (38.8) and Salzburg (40.7). The capital Vienna, at 48.7, is also below the national average. Tyrol (73.0) and especially Voralberg (87.4) pull the same up. (as / dpa)