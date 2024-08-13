Vienna (Reuters)

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday he would introduce measures to boost Austria’s counter-terrorism capabilities after authorities last week foiled a suspected Islamic State-inspired plot targeting a concert by Taylor Swift in Vienna. In a post on the social networking site X, Nehammer said he would introduce a package of measures to bolster “decisive action against terrorist activities,” and attached a link to a media report that debunked his plans to boost the capabilities of domestic intelligence agencies.

The report, which Nehammer attached, outlined four points, including giving security services the ability to monitor communication via messaging apps, a measure currently not permitted in Austria. Nehammer, a conservative who is running for re-election next month, said Austria needed to give intelligence agencies more powers to decrypt messages.