Sex in the Alps at a height of two thousand meters and without prying eyes on the horizon, or so the two lovers thought before discovering the hidden webcam

The romantic moment soon turned into a viral “hot curtain” on social media. It happened in Nock Mountain National Park, the westernmost and highest mountain range of the Gurktal Alps, in Austria. The cam, with photographic shots every 20 minutes, filmed the two climbers in intimacy for the entire meeting, from the moment they enjoyed the view to the next one without veils, to the one in which they left. The shot was posted online by someone, and soon spread everywhere. In Austria, any recording of public places is strictly regulated and in most cases prohibited with penalties for any violations but the plant manager has made it clear that panoramic and meteorological cameras are not considered surveillance cameras as they do not continuously transmit the recordings. but only frames.