It is important for the Russian authorities that the Austrian authorities oppose the use of the Nord Stream 2 project as an instrument of pressure on Russia. Vienna supports its implementation and insists not to abandon it due to the crisis in Ukraine. This was stated by the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Austria Dmitry Lyubinsky in a conversation with RIA News…

“It is important for us that Vienna is considering this project as a European one, which should not and cannot be used as a means of pressure on Moscow in the context of the prospects for an internal Ukrainian settlement … Until now, the Austrian leadership has consistently supported the implementation of Nord Stream 2” , – the diplomat emphasized.

According to him, this is also evidenced by the speeches of the country’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. Both are hoping for an early commissioning of the gas pipeline.