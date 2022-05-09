Because two railway wagons went off the track, a person died south of Vienna on Monday evening. Twelve other passengers were injured. Several emergency helicopters were used for the rescue.

Around a hundred rescue workers were on duty at the accident site near Münchendorf south of Vienna on Monday evening. Image: dpa

BA train accident in Austria killed one person and injured several other passengers. A Red Cross spokesman told the AFP news agency that a train derailed in Münchendorf, south of Vienna, on Monday evening. Two wagons overturned in the accident in Lower Austria.

According to the information, three people were seriously injured and nine others suffered minor injuries. A total of about a hundred passengers were on the train when the accident happened. They were taken to a disaster relief center.

Numerous helpers and four emergency helicopters were deployed to rescue the victims. The cause of the accident is still unclear, the spokesman said.