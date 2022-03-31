EAn Austrian rapper has been sentenced to ten years in prison for violating the Nazi Prohibition Act. The right-wing extremist songs by the musician, who goes by the stage name Mr. Bond, became more widely known after the attack in Halle an der Saale in 2019, because the right-wing terrorist used the Austrian’s music to underline the live stream of his crime on the Internet. The judge at the Vienna Regional Court justified his judgment on Thursday with the dangerous nature of the 37-year-old accused.

The judge pointed out that his songs have already been downloaded a few hundred thousand times on the Internet. According to the indictment, the rapper glorified Nazism, Adolf Hitler and the mass extermination of Jews in his music and videos. He also produced hate songs against homosexuals, Muslims and people with dark skin. He had also shared a video paying tribute to the assassin who killed 51 people in mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019.

The defendant pleaded guilty. “I was blinded and only now do I realize the scope of my actions,” he said in court. His 34-year-old brother was sentenced to four years in prison. Although he admitted to running a right-wing extremist website, he denied having uploaded his older brother’s music to the Internet. The judgments are not yet final.