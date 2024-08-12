Home World

From: Nico Reiter

Richard Lugner died on Monday morning. His death comes shortly before a planned church wedding.

Döbling – At the age of 91, building contractor Richard Lugner died on August 12, 2024. Family circles confirmed the sad news to the news agency APA from Austria and the German Press Agency. Austrian media had previously reported.

Mourning for Opera Ball star Richard “Mörtel” Lugner – Austria says goodbye to “our Queen Elizabeth”

The owner of Lugnercity was not only known for his role as a company, but also for his appearance in the media and in Austrian high society. For years, Lugner shaped the celebrity world in the Alpine country and was hard to imagine the public without him.

He appeared in the reality TV show “Die Lugners”, in which he appeared in front of the camera together with his ex-wife Christina “Mausi” Lugner and his children. In addition, he was known for inviting prominent guests to the Vienna Opera Ball every year, most recently Jane Fonda is his companion.

The grief for the well-known property developer is correspondingly great. Many people online are comparing him to the late English Queen Elizabeth. “Richard Lugner was a bit like our Queen Elizabeth II – somehow always there,” writes one woman. One user who is apparently generally more critical says: “I’ve been a bit suspicious of the Lugner glorification in recent years, but he is one of those people who seemed to always be there and who you never thought would ever be gone. An Austrian Queen Elizabeth, so to speak.”

Vienna’s deputy mayor Christoph Wiederkehr expressed himself in a similar way – but without a comparison to the Queen. He wrote: “Incredibly sad news. I bow to the life’s work of this passionate entrepreneur, who shaped Austria and Vienna for decades and was always good for a joke. My thoughts are with the Lugner family.”

Richard Lugner dies after rescue operation in Döbling villa – cause of death unknown

Richard Lugner died on Monday morning, August 12th. The exact cause of death is still unclear. In recent months there have been reports of his health problems. He had heart surgery in July and was dependent on a wheelchair in recent weeks due to back pain.

Richard Lugner has died at the age of 91 © picture alliance/dpa/APA | Tobias Steinmaurer

A rescue operation in his villa in Döbling on Monday morning could not save the 91-year-old, report the crown and heute.atUnfortunately, the resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

Richard Lugner had apparently already made arrangements for his death. In a conversation with the Kronenzeitung In July he announced that he had everything sorted out. “I wanted to have everything sorted out. My heirs should know what to do. I’ve already ordered my gravestone!” said Lugner. He wanted to be buried in the Grinzing Cemetery rather than in the Central Cemetery, like many other Austrian celebrities: “I liked it there, much better than the Central Cemetery.”

Death shortly before sixth wedding in autumn

In October, Richard Lugner had planned to marry his recently civilly married wife Simone Lugner in church. The couple wanted to be blessed by cathedral priest Toni Farber in St. Stephen’s Cathedral. Richard Lugner, who had already been married five times before, was also known for giving his partners striking nicknames. (no)