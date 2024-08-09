Austria’s Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced on Friday (9) the arrest of an 18-year-old linked to the 19-year-old detainee who confessed to having planned a suicide attack with explosives at one of the three concerts that singer Taylor Swift would perform in Vienna.

At a press conference, Karner said that the 18-year-old is an Iraqi citizen who had contact with the main suspect and, although there is no evidence that he was directly involved in the attack plans, it is known that he has sworn allegiance to the terrorist group Islamic State (IS).

The Wiener Neustadt Regional Court on Friday issued a preventive arrest warrant until at least August 23 for the main suspect, the 19-year-old ringleader, and his possible accomplice, aged 17.

Both have been detained since Thursday (8) in the Wiener Neustadt penitentiary center, a city located 57 kilometers south of Vienna, as confirmed by the court’s spokeswoman, Birgit Bons, to the local agency. APA.

The two young men are accused of supporting the terrorist objectives of IS. In addition, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating them for alleged participation in a terrorist organization.

Another minor – aged 15 – who had been detained on Wednesday (7) was released after being questioned and investigators ruled out his participation in the plans, although his testimony should be used as evidence.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen with roots in North Macedonia, had already confessed to planning an attack against one of Taylor Swift’s concerts scheduled in Vienna for yesterday, today and Saturday (10).

The young man had a high-powered liquid explosive that he had made himself and planned to attack with his car the crowd of fans who were without tickets and were going to gather in front of the Ernst Happel stadium.

The objective was to kill “as many people as possible” with the explosive device, knives and machetes.

When the 19-year-old resigned from his job at a chemical company on July 25, where he appears to have stolen hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) and other chemicals to make the liquid explosive, he told his employer he had “big plans.”

In turn, the 17-year-old also arrested, an Austrian with Turkish-Croatian roots, was already known to the Austrian security services. This suspect had been working for days at the stadium where the show was to take place, in a company that was preparing the show.

Austrian authorities say they are not looking for other suspects, but the investigation into the contacts of the two detainees continues and, in this context, more arrests may occur.

On the other hand, the APA states that, according to its own investigation, the Austrian military intelligence service received about ten days ago, from two services of other “friendly” countries, the first clues about the possible dangerousness of those now detained.