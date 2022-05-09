Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Austria Magazine: The train derailed in Austria, at least one dead and several injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
According to the newspaper, the accident happened shortly after 7 pm Finnish time.

At least Thirteen people were killed and thirteen injured when a train derailed in Mödling, southeast of the Austrian capital Vienna, Austrian Kronen Zeitung reports. on their website.

The magazine said two people had previously been killed and fifteen injured, but soon changed their news.

According to the newspaper, the accident happened shortly after 7 pm Finnish time. The cause of the accident is unclear. There are plenty of rescue units on site.

The magazine published a picture showing two train carriages thrown and crashed into a field. There were four wagons of the same color on the tracks, albeit a little bent.

The news is being updated.

Recommended

