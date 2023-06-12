A 32-year-old Austrian woman is charged with attempted murder, for having locked up his 12-year-old son in the dog’s cage, leaving him without food. This was announced by the Austrian police, according to which the woman allegedly also tortured the boy, pouring frozen water on him and purposely exposing the cage to the harsh outside temperatures.

Already last November, the local authorities had been warned of the situation by a social worker. The mother was later arrested, said Johann Baumschlager, a spokesman for the Lower Austrian police, noting that the authorities had not made the case public at the time to protect the victim’s privacy.

The malnourished 12-year-old was found with a body temperature of just 26.8 degrees. Baumschlager explained that the boy “was in a coma and was in a life-threatening condition” when he was found.