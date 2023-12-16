Reuters: Austria lifted its veto from the 12th package of EU anti-Russian sanctions

Austria lifted its veto from the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU) in exchange for the exclusion of the Raiffeisen group from the Ukrainian blacklist. This is reported by Reuters.

Raiffeisen was blacklisted by Kiev for its decision to continue operating in Russia.

Previously, Austria refused to lift the block on the 12th package of EU sanctions against Russia, using the right of “delay for study.”

On December 15, EU leaders agreed on the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions, while one of the main opponents of introducing new restrictions, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, was absent. According to three European diplomats, what happened could be called a coincidence, so he left the meeting room to discuss with the head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen zone.