Johannes Welte

A German stole a meat loaf in Salzburg. Now he faces imprisonment. © IMAGO / CHROMORANGE

A German citizen is on trial in Salzburg for stealing a meat loaf roll. He faces imprisonment for his multiple troubles with the law.

Salzburg – The meat loaf roll had a value of 2.50 euros. A currently homeless Upper Bavarian from Laufen in the Berchtesgadener Land district had stolen it from a supermarket at Salzburg Central Station. This could have fatal consequences for him. He was very hungry, said the 27-times convict out loud ORF at the trial on Monday (May 8). However, on the same day the man also tried to steal a bottle of vodka worth 5.50 euros.

Salzburg: According to the indictment, there was a scuffle

The 50-year-old was caught by the shop detective. According to the indictment, a scuffle broke out between the two men. The police were called to do this. The thief then reportedly tried to headbutt the police officer who intervened.

The 50-year-old was charged with robbery, attempted resistance to state authority and attempted grievous bodily harm, it said. At the hearing on Monday, the accused admitted to the meat loaf roll and vodka theft. But he never attacked anyone. At that time he had to beg to get something to eat. His lawyer said his client doesn’t need a fine, but needs help with his drinking problem. The trial was adjourned to May 22 because the store detective failed to appear as a witness.

The Leberkäsdieb had already had a long career in stealing in Germany

However, the 50-year-old faces a prison sentence: If convicted, it would be the 28th previous conviction, and a prison sentence with alcohol withdrawal would be quite possible – the liver cheese thief has already been convicted 27 times in Germany, including for theft.

In Austria five years imprisonment would be possible, due to increased penalties for recidivism even 7.5 years! If the notorious thief had believed that he could have a prison-free second career in Austria, he would have been wrong.

