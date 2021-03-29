The liberal party Neos sees in published chat logs the evidence for post hackers. Through these chats, they want to prove a false statement by Sebastian Kurz and to file a complaint.

Vienna – The liberal Neos in Austria see chat logs published by the media as evidence of post hackers in the government of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP). This is the name given to the allocation of positions without a public tender. It is not important in the government whether someone can do something, but who he knows, said Neos MP Stephanie Krisper on Monday in Vienna.

The newspaper The press had reported on chats that took place between Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Finance Minister Gernot Blümel (ÖVP) and the head of the ÖBAG state holding company, Thomas Schmid. In these, Schmid’s appointment as ÖBAG boss in April 2019 appears as a pre-arranged game. When the legal basis for the new job at ÖBAG was in place, Blümel, who was Minister of the Chancellery at the time, wrote to Schmid: “Schmid AG finished”, was the name of the Press.

Austria: Briefly under pressure – MPs want to report Chancellor

The supervisory board of ÖBAG made it clear on Monday that there were no new criminal suspicions and investigations against Schmid. There is currently no need for action whatsoever. Schmid emerged from an international and very competitive job advertisement as a successful applicant. “Of course, the progress of the investigation will continue to be closely monitored and legally assessed,” it said in a statement. ÖBAG controls eleven state holdings worth 26.6 billion euros. These include, for example, the Verbund electricity company, the OMV energy company, A1 and the Post.

According to Neos, Kurz had denied an agreement on this position in a parliamentary committee of inquiry. The liberals see him as convicted of lying by the chats that have surfaced. “We will therefore not let this false statement fall under the table as a minor offense, but bring in a statement of facts against Sebastian Kurz,” Krisper announced a complaint. The committee is investigating alleged post haggling and the possible influence of party donations on political decisions at the time of the government of the ÖVP and right-wing FPÖ, reports the dpa. (dp / dpa)

List of rubric lists: © Ronald Zak / dpa / picture alliance