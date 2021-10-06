Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is under investigation for “aiding and abetting corruption”. After the previews of the newspapers Die Press And Der Standard on their news portals the confirmation of the anti-corruption prosecutor in Vienna. The investigation concerns polls published by the newspaper Oesterreich and private TV oe24, both owned by the Fellner family. These polls would be paid for by the Ministry of Finance, but “exclusively for party purposes”. Investigators also want to see clearly about 1.3 million euros of Fellner media announcements. Nine other people are targeted by the prosecutor, in addition to Kurz, and three “subjects” for the crime of embezzlement, extortion and corruption.

In the evening, on the sidelines of the EU summit, the Chancellor’s reply arrived, who rejected all the accusations: “Again, after a short time, constructed accusations are raised and the model is the same: text messages are extrapolated, and then put in the wrong context and build criminal charges around them “, he said on the sidelines of the EU summit in Slovenia. Kurz recalled the accusation of perjury within the Ibiza-Gate commission of inquiry,” which later proved to be unfounded “.

This is a trend that started from the investigation into some Casinos Austria appointments. “At least between 2016 and 2018” public funds of the Ministry of Finance would have been destined “exclusively for party purposes”, according to investigators. Two of the three “subjects”, according to Apa, are the Oevp, Kurz’s party, and the editorial group of the tabloid Oesterreich.

During the morning a series of searches were carried out in the Chancellery and in the Vienna office of the Oevp, Kurz’s party in Austria. The Oevp defined the search as an artfully “constructed” measure and a “political staging”. According to Die Press, the investigation concerns people close to Chancellor Kurz, namely Councilor Stefan Steiner, press officer Gerald Fleischmann and a spokesperson.

In a note, the Oevp stated that “after the false accusations that have already been leveled against Sebastian Kurz and others, and which have all turned out to be unfounded, further accusations are now being built on events that date back in part to five years ago. . We always proceed with the same objective and system: to massively damage the People’s Party and Sebastian Kurz ». The party also criticized the fact that reporters knew about the search in advance. In mid-September the Austrian newspaper Kurier he had cited sources according to which a search of the headquarters of the OVP was imminent. Last week, Deputy Secretary General Gaby Schwarz said in a press conference that “there is nothing more to be found with us. There is nothing left ”The opposition party SPO accuses the Oevp of having tried by all means to“ put a stop to the judiciary ”. “But the judiciary is doing its job without hesitation and that’s a good thing,” said Christian Deutsch.

Austrian Deputy Chancellor Werner Kogler (Verdi) said he was annoyed by those in the People’s Party of Austria (Oevp) who called today’s searches in the headquarters of the Popolari, Chancellor Kurz’s party, “spectacular effect”. The secretary of the OVP, Gabriela Schwarz denounced the searches and the work of the judiciary, defining them as a pretext for setting up “a show”. The leader of the Greens, a partner party of the ruling coalition, said that “in any case his party will help the judiciary investigate independently”. According to Kogler, the affair will have no influence on the continuation of the ruling coalition.