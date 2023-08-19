Austria: former chancellor Kurz accused of perjury

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been formally charged for having given false testimony before a parliamentary commission investigating corruption in the government. Kurz faces up to three years in prison if found guilty. In the crosshairs are the statements made by the former Austrian chancellor in relation to the appointment of the managers of the state holding Oebag. “The allegations are false and I can’t wait for the truth to finally come to light and for the allegations to be proven baseless in court,” Kurz commented in a message on X.

As the Press explains, the former chancellor, the youngest in Austrian history, will not be alone in front of the judges: the same prosecutor has also indicted his right-hand man Bernhard Bonellihead of cabinet of the Federal Chancellery in his government, and the former deputy head of the ÖVP, Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, in office as general manager of Casino Austria and managing director of the Austrian lotteries until March last year.

According to the accusation concerning him, the former chancellor minimized his role in the appointment, which took place in June 2020, of his trusted man Thomas Schmid, head of Österreichische Beteiligungs AG (Öbag), the state holding company that administers the state investments in partially or fully nationalized companies, such as oil company Omv. The trial should last three days, the verdicts are scheduled for October 23rd.

