In Austria, what the Viennese auction house im Kinsky announced yesterday in a press conference has already been defined as “the find of the century”. The portrait of a young woman painted by Gustav Klimt in 1917, a year before his death, which for almost 100 years was thought to have been lost has been found in a private Austrian collection in perfect condition. The painting belonged to the Lieser family, the industrial upper class of Vienna, the environment in which the artist found his patrons and clients. The last time the painting was seen in public was in 1925 in an exhibition dedicated to Klimt at the Neue Galerie in Vienna. Then nothing. Scholars knew him only through a black and white photo preserved in the archives of the Austrian National Library; in all subsequent catalog raisonnés of the artist he was described as “lost”.

«In our environment – ​​explained Ernst Ploil, co-CEO of the im Kinsky auction house which will sell the painting – “lost” probably means destroyed, perhaps burned during the war, in any case no longer available». But the portrait of Fräulein Lieser, left unfinished in Klimt's studio, not yet signed, was not lost and now fascinates art enthusiasts with its intense colors. What happened to the portrait after 1925 is unclear. What is known is that it was purchased in the 1960s by an ancestor of the current Austrian owner who turned to the lawyer and art law expert Ernst Ploil for legal advice when he inherited it.

Ploil points out that no evidence has been found that the work was looted, stolen or illegally seized before or during World War II. The back of the painting is in perfect condition and shows no signs of the stamps that the Gestapo applied to the works confiscated from the Jews or of the labels applied in the warehouses where they were then transported. It is not even clear who the female character portrayed in three-quarter view is; in the first catalog raisonné of Klimt's paintings, published in 1967, the model is generically described as “Fräulein Lieser”.

Then, in more recent times, the model would have been identified as Margarethe Constance Lieser, daughter of the magnate Adolf Lieser, or Helene Lieser, the eldest daughter of Justus Lieser and Henriette Amalie Lieser-Landau who remained in Vienna during the Nazi domination, was deported in 1942 and killed in Auschwitz in 1943. The portrait will go up for auction on April 24 on behalf of the current owner and the legal successors of the Lieser family under an agreement in accordance with the Washington Principles of 1998. Im Kinsky estimates its value between 30 and 50 million euros, but considering the recent auctions of Klimt's works it is conceivable that he will realize a much higher sum. In June Gustav Klimt's latest work, Lady with a Fan (Dame mit Facher), was sold for 74 million pounds (86 million euros) at Sotheby's in London.