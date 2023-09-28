DThe judge’s announcement was clear. And Marius Gersbeck should do his best to follow them. “I don’t want to see you here again,” was Daniela Meniuk-Prossinger’s final words to the Hertha BSC goalkeeper on the way home. Gersbeck clearly had no lack of remorse before the Salzburg regional court anyway. “I deeply regret the incident. “I would like to personally apologize to the victim,” Gersbeck said at the start of the trial on Thursday.

In doing so, the 28-year-old paved the way for a so-called diversion provided for in Austrian law. Fine of 40,000 euros instead of the threatened prison sentence of between six months and five years for serious bodily harm after the violent altercation on the July night in Zell am See.

A good two months after the incident on the sidelines of the second division soccer club’s training camp, Gersbeck got off lightly, at least legally, for his beating attack on a 22-year-old. He is not considered to have a criminal record and can return to his family in Berlin as a free man. And there are at least signs of a path to a sporting comeback.

Dardai doesn’t talk about Gersbeck

“For us as a club, one thing is clear at the moment: the court apparently viewed the guilt as only minor. Our player was not convicted of a criminal offense and compensated the injured party by mutual agreement. In this situation, taking into account the interests of everyone involved, we do not rule out that Marius Gersbeck will receive a second chance. We will discuss this internally and decide promptly,” said managing director Thomas Herrich shortly after the trial. The Hertha members were also informed of this news by email on Thursday.







The supporters of a pardon for Gersbeck at Hertha, which apparently also includes President Kay Bernstein, now at least have new arguments. However, the return of the former corner player, who is very popular with fans, is also viewed critically in some committees. Gersbeck may have to explain himself there again. From a sporting point of view, the absence had not had any impact so far due to Tjark Ernst’s solid performances.

How complicated a pardon could be was also made clear by the fact that coach Pal Dardai did not answer any questions about the issue at the regular press conference before the game on Saturday (8:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the 2nd Bundesliga, on Sport1 and Sky). Causa answered. Now the big fuss should settle down and the prevailing sporting spirit of optimism should not be jeopardized.

Due to the apology and the resulting quick verdict, the events of that night on July 16th in the Austrian Alpine town were not discussed in detail in court. It is undisputed that Gersbeck seriously injured the victim with punches and kicks after provocation. Fractures to the face were the result. In court, Gersbeck shook hands with the Austrian. “I hope you don’t have any consequential damage,” he said.







According to reports, Gersbeck had previously agreed with the victim to pay compensation in order to avoid possible civil litigation. This was also hinted at again by Herrich, without the hum being known.