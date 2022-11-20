Austria Italy streaming and live TV: where to see the match

AUSTRIA ITALY STREAMING TV – This evening, Sunday 20 November 2022, at 20.45 Austria and Italy meet at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna in a friendly match. While waiting for the World Cup in which the Azzurri will unfortunately not take part, Mancini has called up 31 players for two friendly matches. The first against Albania; the second tonight against Austria. First call for the Juventus players Nicolò Fagioli (out with the Austrians due to injury) and Fabio Miretti, and above all for the 2006 class Simone Pafundi, starlet from Udinese. Where to see Austria Italy live tv or live streaming for free? Sky Sports? Mediaset? Rai? Here is all the information in detail:

On TV

The match between Austria and Italy will be visible in the clear and completely free and in HD on Rai 1. The kick-off of the match is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Sunday 20 November 2022, with commentary by Alberto Rimedio. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments from the experts.

Austria Italy live streaming

We have seen where to see it on TV, in streaming the Austria Italy match will be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to follow the programs, films and matches broadcast on Rai via PC, tablet and smartphone. Then there are many other sites that will broadcast the match in streaming: here are all the (legal) sites where you can watch football matches in streaming. To recap:

Probable lineups

