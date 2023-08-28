Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

A mini railway is in flood near Hollersbach in Salzburger Land in Austria (symbolic picture, August 28, 2023). © Expa/ Jfk/APA/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

Only recently Slovenia, Croatia, Austria and Italy were hit by severe flood disasters – at the beginning of this week the risk of flooding is increasing again.

Innsbruck – The weather in Austria is currently fluctuating between extremes of intense heat, storms and floods. The sky over the Alpine republic is currently mostly cloudy, although this can expand into thunderstorms with heavy rainfall in some regions: further flooding could be imminent in parts of the country on Monday. In the popular holiday regions of Slovenia, Italy and Croatia, there are also floods again at the beginning of this week.

Weather in Austria: Land Tirol warns of rising water levels on Sunday and Monday

According to the Austrian weather service GeoSphere, thunderstorms are to be expected towards Monday evening in south-eastern Styria and in central and southern Burgenland. There is repeated precipitation in the east and south-east, with particularly heavy rainfall in the west and south. The rain trend continues on Tuesday, with the chance of showers decreasing in the following days.

In Tyrol in particular, flooding can occur due to the precipitation, but also due to the high snow line. Because the higher this limit, the more rain is not stored as snow, but flows faster into the valley. The state of Tyrol therefore expects rising water levels between Sunday and Monday, as if from a Message on Facebook emerges. In Innsbruck, the provincial capital of Tyrol, there is already a red alert, where loud noise is expected Krone.at a flood of the century.

“Due to the high water levels, parts of the community operations management were ramped up. In a meeting at noon, it was decided to activate the Inn special alarm plan and to keep a close eye on the bridges in the city area in order to be able to intervene quickly,” said the mayor of the city directly on the Inn, Georg Willi (Greens). Krone.at.

Weather in Croatia, Slovenia and Italy: Shortly after the flood disaster, there was again a risk of flooding

Rainfall and thunderstorms were also reported for Monday and Tuesday in western Croatia up to the Slovenian capital Ljubljana. The temperatures are loud Wetteronline.de still high, hovering between 29 degrees west and 38 degrees east. The storm raged loudly on Monday morning Kleinezeitung.at already over the Adriatic peninsula of Istria, causing heavy rain, hail and, in some cases, flooding. A tornado also swept across the region on Monday, apparently just missing the coastal town of Rovinj.

Slovenia, which only recently had to deal with a flood disaster, was again affected by heavy rainfall. Parts of Koper and Portorož were reportedly under water on Monday. Towards evening, the rivers in the west and north of the country could also burst their banks and cause flooding along the river courses again, it said.

In Italy, the intense heat had also recently given way to storms and cooler temperatures. Thunderstorms particularly passed through the regions of Liguria and Lombardy in central and northern Italy on Monday Stol.it reported. Floods, power cuts and the interruption of railway connections had occurred in some cases. According to forecasts, the weather situation will remain unstable and changeable with a high risk of thunderstorms until Wednesday, after which the temperatures will rise and the sun will appear more frequently.

The bad weather situation will probably calm down from Wednesday: roads will remain partially closed

According to forecasts, the bad weather in Austria, Slovenia, Italy and Croatia will last until Wednesday, after which the weather chaos will calm down. According to experts, such extreme weather events will occur more frequently in the future due to man-made climate change. “Climate change is here,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres recently warned. July was the hottest month globally for millennia. According to ADAC Some roads are still closed in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, which is why there may be restrictions for holidaymakers.