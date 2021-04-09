The Austrian authorities are counting on a quick admission by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”, but they are also thinking about self-registration of the drug and are considering such a method. It is reported by TASS citing a source in Austrian government circles.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the best option for Vienna would be to obtain EMA registration. “At the same time, we are currently figuring out ways for national registration,” he said. Austrian medical experts are already working on this issue.

The representative of the authorities stressed that the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz proceeds from the fact that “Austria needs a Russian vaccine” and she “wants to get this drug.” “We are before concluding a contract with Russia,” the agency’s interlocutor summed up.

On Wednesday, April 7, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz allowed the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the country, bypassing the European Union. According to him, the country may make such a decision if the approval of the vaccine by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is delayed.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.