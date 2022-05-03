Home page World

Of: Franziska Black

Symbolic image: A mountain rescue helicopter in Austria © Tim Rehbein/Imago

The young family with a small child got into an emergency when climbing a mountain. There is now criticism of how the tourists made the trip.

Seebergsattel/Carinthia – Should the German hikers pay for the rescue operation themselves? In this regard, a current case is currently being debated in the Austrian media. It’s about a couple with a baby together, who, together with two other adults, made a major effort necessary on a mountain tour. Three dogs were also part of the holiday group.

It should go to the almost 1800 meter high Storschitz mountain on the border with Slovenia. The Bad Eisenkappel mountain rescue service is responsible for the popular hiking destination. On April 9, she posted a report on the rescue operation on Facebook. She described how, despite the storm, she used a helicopter to help hikers descend.

“Later it turned out that the people aged 27-30 years (sometimes in shorts) with a 9-month-old child who still had to be breastfed (and three dogs) tried to get off on their own!” the post continues.

Austria: mountain rescue rescues German tourists – debate about costs

As the Augsburg General citing Austrian newspapers, the cost of the deployment amounted to several thousand euros. Since the tourists were ill-equipped for the hike, commentators are now demanding that they pay for the aid themselves.

A mountain rescuer described the Austrian small newspaperthat the young parents were really “afraid of dying” in the incident. The rescuers instructed the father to carry the baby close to his body during the mission. “Father and toddler, who were only carried in the back carrier and not protected against a body, were already very cold!!” says the Facebook post above.

According to the mountain rescue service, the hikers who were brought into this emergency could all be brought down to the valley unharmed and “only hypothermic”. (frs)