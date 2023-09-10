Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Austria and the Wiener Schnitzel simply belong together. But for the kitchen classic you often have to dig deep into your pockets. Not everyone thinks that’s good.

Munich/Vienna – The Wiener Schnitzel is a classic that for many people cannot be missed when visiting Austria. Wafer-thin meat, breaded and perfectly fried: what more could a culinary lover want? However, the schnitzel now costs a lot here and there in Germany’s neighboring country.

A landlord recently calculated that a schnitzel for 28 euros was “actually too cheap”. The delivery service Lieferando has now made a price comparison. Five Austrian cities were taken into account. Opinions are divided on the average prices per city.

Austria: An average of 18.60 euros for a Wiener Schnitzel in Salzburg

Salzburg clearly leads the price list for the Wiener Schnitzel from pork, as several media outlets unanimously reported with regard to the price comparison. In Salzburg, the Wiener Schnitzel costs an average of 18.60 euros. This corresponds to a difference of almost six euros compared to the second most expensive city. This is Innsbruck.

Innkeepers in Austria charge a hefty price for the Wiener Schnitzel. © Christian Bruna/dpa

Vienna follows in third place. Innsbruck is also the city with the highest density of schnitzel restaurants. And in terms of the original Wiener Schnitzel (of veal), with a price of around 15 euros, it is also the most expensive city.

18.60 euros not specified 12.46 euros 14.89 euros 11.29 euros 10.41 euros

“Rip-off”: Average schnitzel prices are incomprehensible to some

The reactions to the price comparison are different. “Anything over ten euros is a rip-off,” said one comment section on the portal today.at. “It’s crazy how our cult food is being used,” someone else wrote.

But there were also other opinions. “Stay home if you can’t afford it,” read another comment. “Make it yourself and it tastes good,” advised another. What influence Lieferando’s statistics will have on purchasing behavior remains to be seen. However, only real schnitzel lovers or perhaps die-hard fans of TSV 1860 Munich will probably find something wrong with 18.60 euros as the average price in Salzburg.

In addition to the schnitzel price, some people are currently having one controversial extra charge in restaurants uncomfortable. Hosts from Austria justified the extra charge. (mbr)