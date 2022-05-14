Home page World

Until now, proof and registration were sometimes required for entry into Austria. From May 16th all this will be gone. © Rolf Poss/Imago

From May 16th, vaccinated, recovered and unvaccinated people can enter Austria again without restrictions. What then applies and what else needs to be considered in the neighboring country.

Vienna – Whether Vienna, Salzburg or in the mountains: For many Germans, Austria is the perfect country for a short holiday nearby. The spontaneous trip could soon become even easier. Austria will remove all entry restrictions from Monday, May 16th.

Austria is canceling all corona entry restrictions: entry without proof from Monday

Where a test, vaccination or recovery certificate was previously required, it will soon be free to travel again. As announced by the Austrian Ministry of Health, from May 16th, “there will no longer be any obligation to provide proof, registration or quarantine.”

Excluded from this rule are “states and areas with a very high epidemiological risk.” However, no state in Austria is currently classified in this category. After the corona entry restrictions are lifted, one obligation should not be forgotten: the “sticker” obligation. The vignette is now also available digitally.

Corona in Austria: FFP2 and 3G – These regulations apply in the neighboring country

In mid-April, Austria had already relaxed the regulations in the country itself. Since then, similar regulations have applied as in the federal states of Germany.

That Wearing an FFP2 mask is loud Ministry of Health still mandatory in closed rooms of:

is loud Ministry of Health still mandatory in closed rooms of: Sick and old people’s facilities

Public transport and stops

customer areas of vital trade

administrative authorities

Places of worship (unless entered for the purpose of a religious gathering)

Wearing the FFP2 mask is recommended in all other closed rooms. The 3G rule also only applies in healthcare facilities.

In terms of incidence, Austria is in a similar position to Germany. The seven-day incidence was noisy nationwide as of Saturday (May 14). Covid19 dashboard at 362.3 (compared to Germany: 477.0). As the capital, Vienna continues to record the highest number of registered cases in the country with an incidence of 467.3. Whether Vienna or in the mountains: Regardless of Corona, caution is still advisable on short trips, especially when hiking. A vacationer wanted in Austria recently took a shortcut and sank chest-deep in mud. (chd)