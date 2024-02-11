The issues of the environment, artificial intelligence and urban planning are receiving great attention from government and private sector institutions in Austria as part of their participation in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai.

The most prominent ones include, for example: the issues of accelerating the transition in the energy sector to clean renewable sources on the path to achieving climate neutrality by 2040, accelerating the process of expanding the adoption of digital technology, integrating modern applications and innovations into all aspects of business, and using artificial intelligence, to facilitate the provision of services in… Various fields, and keeping pace with rapid global changes, relying on innovation and modern technology, to maintain Austria’s competitive position, enhance the competitiveness of Austria’s economy, identify innovative initiatives and solutions to the most prominent common global challenges, and exchange successful business models and new development visions that contribute to achieving advancement, Promoting economic development in Austria.

The Austrian government places the issue of “transforming the energy system to cleaner and more efficient technologies” at the forefront of the environmental priorities, leading to generating 100% electrical energy exclusively from renewable energy sources, by 2030, in accordance with the law on the expansion of renewable energy sources for the year 2021, which helps Austria. To achieve climate neutrality by 2040 at the latest.

It focuses largely on hydroelectric energy, which is considered the most developed in Austria, according to statistics from the Energy Regulatory Authority, which show that about three-quarters of the amount of electricity generated from renewable sources in Austria annually comes from hydroelectric energy, while the latest statistical figures showed a generation of 7.3 terawatts/ hours of wind energy, 3.5 terawatt-hours of photovoltaics, and 3.1 terawatt-hours of biomass, and electricity production from renewable energy is set to increase by five terawatt-hours to 17.13 terawatt-hours by 2030, according to the Renewable Energy Expansion Act. Knowing that Austria's average monthly consumption of electricity ranges between four and five terawatt-hours.

The concerned Austrian authorities and institutions and representatives of private sector companies are looking forward to learning about the latest developments in the file of developing artificial intelligence technology at the World Government Summit, as Austria, like the rest of the countries of the world, is interested in developing artificial intelligence technology, to facilitate human lives and create opportunities to solve problems that were difficult to solve. And creating new opportunities that contribute to supporting economic growth.

Austria, in particular, relies on artificial intelligence technology to compensate for the suffering of companies, the large shortage of workers and skilled, trained hands, by automating processes to compensate for the problem of workforce shortage and increasing efficiency, enabling companies to deal with larger quantities of work, and alleviating the problem of labor shortage, which represents a problem. Impedes attracting new investments to Austria.

